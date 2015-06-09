© mopic _dreamstime.com

A changing semi landscape – next up, Atmel?

There's been a lot going on within the semiconductor industry as of late. We've seen major acquisitions; all piled into a few weeks. The dust hasn't even settled over the latest deal and now it looks like Atmel might be up for grabs.

Atmel Corp., is reportedly looking at its different strategic options. One of these options is apparently a potential sale of the company, according to a Reuters report citing undisclosed sources.



Recently, the level – as well as amount – of acquisitions has intensified, both with major or bigger takeovers but also between similar sized companies.



Atmel has a market capitalisation of about USD 4 billion, and is reportedly working with investment bank Qatalyst Partner to help in the process. However, no definitive decision to sell has been made, the report concludes.