Synopsys to acquire Atrenta

Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Atrenta, a privately held provider of SoC realization solutions for the semiconductor and consumer electronics industries.

"Atrenta's demonstrated leadership in static and formal technologies is recognized throughout the EDA industry, and its technology is used by design and verification teams around the world," said Manoj Gandhi, executive vice president and general manager of the Verification Group at Synopsys. "Synopsys expects to leverage this strong technology to further improve our Verification Continuum platform to address continually increasing verification challenges, and to support our ongoing R&D collaborations with customers in both verification and implementation."



"Atrenta's SpyGlass, GenSys and BugScope solutions focus on driving efficiencies in SoC design and verification," said Ajoy Bose, chairman, president and CEO of Atrenta. "The integration of our technology into Synopsys' design and verification platforms will accelerate innovation in the industry and offer our mutual customers the benefit of a much stronger combined offering."



The terms of the deal are not being disclosed. The transaction is subject to regulatory review and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the summer of 2015.