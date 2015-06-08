© trueffelpix dreamstime.com Business | June 08, 2015
Open-Silicon expands management team
As ongoing effort to provide holistic system-level approach to ASIC design and strengthen specification-to-volume production capability, Open-Silicon has added two industry veterans to the executive team.
Vasan Karighattam has been promoted to Vice President of Engineering responsible for architecture, SoC design and verification, as well as system software and post silicon validation. In this capacity he will focus on strengthening the company's front-end design capability, aiming to expand Open-Silicon's early customer-engagement strategy.
Prior to Open-Silicon, Vasan led the development of next generation architectures of MDSL/HDSL transceivers and Service Framers in the Optical Components group at Intel Corporation.
"Front-End Design capability is one of Open-Silicon's key differentiators, so this enhanced focus to work with the customer at the specification level will allow us to provide our customers with an even wider selection of cost-effective solutions," said Vasan.
Amal Bommireddy joins the company as Vice President of Engineering responsible for silicon physical design implementation and facilitating the delivery of reliable parts with predictable schedule.
Prior to joining Open-Silicon, Amal served as VP of Engineering at AMCC where he was responsible for the design of all processor SoCs and managed RTL, verification, DFT, place and route, and physical verification teams to design SoCs from concept to GDS.
"I am proud to join Open-Silicon," said Amal. "With its track record of completing 300 ASIC designs and shipping over 100 million ASICs, the company is a leader in providing ASIC solutions to customers on time and at reasonable costs."
