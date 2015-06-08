© gleighly dreamstime.com

Lattice - The next acquisition in line?

Lattice Semiconductor is open to a possible sale, but only if the price-tag fits. After Intel's takeover of Altera, Lattice is one of few large standalone companies dealing with programmable chips.

CEO Darin Billerbeck told Reuters that, Qualcomm and MediaTek would be good fits for the company. However, he would not detail if the companies were in talks with each other.



Lattice market value sits at about USD 740 million. The company manufactures programmable logic chips, which are used in smartphones and cars, as well as everything in between.



Billerbeck told Reuters that if the company receives a solid offer at a high premium, the company will consider it.