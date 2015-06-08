© peter gudella dreamstime.com

ASE to establish a JV with TDK

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering and TDK Corporation will establish a joint venture company in Taiwan which is expected to manufacture IC embedded substrates using TDK's SESUB technology.

The JV company might also provide part of TDK's production capacity for IC embedded substrates under certain specific circumstances.



The JV Company's indicative name is "ASE Embedded Electronics Inc". ASE will inject USD 20.14 million into the JV Company for 51% shareholding, and TDK will inject USD 19.35 million into the JV Company for 49% shareholding.



After the JV company obtains agreement from ASE and TDK to commence construction of its first manufacturing line, the JV will pay USD 19.35 million as a down payment for the royalty fees for the SESUB technology license granted by TDK. It is planned that the JV's factory and manufacturing facility will be located in the Nantze Export Processing Zone, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.