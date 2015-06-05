© creasencesro dreamstime.com

ASE invests in new manufacturing facilities

Taiwanese Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reportedly purchased two new manufacturing facilities near its operations in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan.

The new manufacturing buildings – which were acquired for USD 79.8 million – has been named K22 and K23, are expected to ease the company's expansion plans in Kaohsiung, according to a report in DigiTimes.



The company will install production lines for advanced packaging at the K22. K23 will serve to to house engineering and administrative staff.



Both factories will focus on the company's advanced packaging technologies. The K22 facility is expected to be ready for volume production by the end of the year, the report concludes.