Mouser expands in Japan with customer service center

Mouser Electronics expands its presence in Japan with the opening of a customer service center, located in Tokyo.

Mouser will provide customer service and local technical support as it establishes a deeper collaboration with its local manufacturer partners.



The distributor views Japan as a strong market for innovative technologies, and the significant growth of design engineers and small- to medium-sized production business fits perfectly with company's model.



“In Japan, our business grew 36% last year, and our customer base grew 23%,” stated Mr. Glenn Smith, Mouser Electronics’ President and CEO. “Japan has always been a pioneer in robotics and automotive technologies, and we look forward to being able to serve engineers in Japan with the world’s newest semiconductors and electronic components from our vast lineup of the world’s leading manufacturers. We will provide one-stop shopping with a fast delivery time of about three days.”



Mouser has seen solid customer growth in Japan with customers purchasing online through its website. An annual growth year-on-year validates the need for a local office in the region, the company states in the release.