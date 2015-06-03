© vladek dreamstime.com

WiLAN acquires Qimonda patent portfolio from Infineon

WiLAN's subsidiary, Polaris Innovations Limited, has acquired the vast majority of Qimonda AG's patent portfolio from Infineon.

The portfolio, of over 7'000 patents and applications, includes technologies related to DRAMs, FLASH memories, semiconductor processes, semiconductor manufacturing, lithography, packaging, semiconductor circuitry and memory interfaces. The issued patents in the portfolio have an average remaining life of over 8 years. The portfolio includes approximately 5'000 US patents and applications.



The patented inventions in the portfolio were developed by Qimonda, Infineon and Siemens. The portfolio was acquired for consideration of approximately EUR 30 million, or roughly USD 33 million.



"This is WiLAN's most important patent acquisition to date" said Jim Skippen, President & CEO, WiLAN. "Portfolios of this magnitude and quality rarely become available and it is always an important event in the patent world when one changes hands. Other noteworthy transactions with similar numbers of patents developed by recognized technology leaders include the sale of the Nortel portfolio, the sale of the Motorola portfolio and the sale of the Kodak portfolio."