© evertiq

Acal BFi enters new collaboration with SynQor in Europe

Acal BFi have signed a channel partner agreement in Europe with SynQor to include UK, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg and Italy.

SynQor deals with high-efficiency, high-reliability power conversion solutions, designing, engineering and manufacturing all of its products in the USA.



Robert Rohde, European Business Development Director – Power and Magnetics at Acal BFi said: “We are delighted to be appointed as SynQor’s strategic distributor. The addition of their innovative product range of DC-DC converters, EMI filters, AC/DC supplies and military power systems, specifically tailored to the railway, military and medical sectors, complements Acal BFi’s current power portfolio.”



Rene Hemond, EVP of SynQor said: "SynQor is pleased to partner with Acal BFi to distribute our product lines in UK and Ireland, the Nordics, Benelux and Italy, which will expand our market opportunities and explore prospects for potential custom designs.”