Kraken appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Greg Reid has joined Kraken Sonar as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective as of June 1, 2015.

Most recently, Greg Reid was co-founder and President of GasGen Canada Ltd., a distributor of natural gas-based industrial engine generators.



"Greg is extremely well qualified to serve as CFO," said Karl Kenny, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kraken. "His experience will be a strong complement to our executive team and will be invaluable as we continue to drive our business growth."