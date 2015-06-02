© wikipedia

Electrolube, part of HK Wentworth, is expanding and positioning itself for continued growth with the purchase of the company’s headquarters and UK factory.

The company had initially leased the 62'000 square feet premises during their relocation to the facilities, situated in Ashby de la Zouch, Leicestershire 4 years ago.This is the third move Electrolube has made since the company’s formation in 1956 and growth has been significant since it occupied its original 3'000 square feet factory. The new Ashby site is close to its old Swadlincote site and this has enabled the company to maintain customer service throughout the duration of the move and also allowed the company to retain its staff.Electrolube Managing Director, Ron Jakeman, said, “The purchase of our modern purpose built building comes at a time of continuing global growth for Electrolube and HK Wentworth as a whole. Complete acquisition of the premises ensures we have ample space for forthcoming expansion plans and security of a long-term future.”“This is a very exciting time for the company. Electrolube enjoys a thriving reputation in the electronics sector, particularly among the LED, automotive and industrial manufacturing industries. This timely acquisition will ensure that the company continues to be a leader in its field and keeps ahead of the competition in terms of innovation and production.”