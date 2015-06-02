© fouquin christophe dreamstime.com

KOE to expand display module production

KOE, a manufacturer of industrial LCDs, is planning to expand its display module production capacity at its Kaohsiung plant from 180'000 modules per month to 450'000 modules per month by March 2017.

KOE's parent company Japan Display Inc. (JDI) reported that the increase in production capacity is being driven by a growing global demand for display modules used in automotive applications. The number of displays installed per vehicle is increasing as the trend for more electronic systems, such as for navigation, driver-assist, safety, and network connectivity, continues to grow.



It is predicted that the annual growth rate of displays used for in-vehicle systems will continue to be more than 10% for the foreseeable future. And with its module production capacity expansion, KOE is looking take part of this growth.



Raymond Sun, managing director, KOE Europe said, "KOE has abundant experience in producing high-quality, high-technology displays used in high reliability markets such as healthcare, industrial and aerospace. The production of automotive display panels will have a strong influence on the design and development of the next generation of KOE's Rugged+ industrial displays. Additionally, the expansion in production capacity will contribute greater economies of scale across all of our product line-ups."