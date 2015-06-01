© joingate dreamstime.com

It's official: Intel to acquire Altera

The guessing game is now officially over. Intel and Altera has signed a definitive agreement under which Intel will acquire Altera for USD 54 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately USD 16.7 billion.

“Intel’s growth strategy is to expand our core assets into profitable, complementary market segments,” said Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel. “With this acquisition, we will harness the power of Moore’s Law to make the next generation of solutions not just better, but able to do more. Whether to enable new growth in the network, large cloud data centers or IoT segments, our customers expect better performance at lower costs. This is the promise of Moore’s Law and it’s the innovation enabled by Intel and Altera joining forces. We look forward to working with the talented team at Altera to deliver this value to our customers and stockholders.”



“We believe that as part of Intel we will be able to develop innovative FPGAs and system-on-chips for our customers in all market segments. Together, we expect to drive meaningful value for our customers, partners and employees around the world. This is an exciting transaction that provides immediate and significant value to our stockholders. We look forward to working closely with the Intel team to ensure a smooth transition and complete the transaction as quickly as possible,” said John Daane, President, CEO and Chairman of Altera.



Altera will become an Intel business unit to facilitate continuity of existing and new customer sales and support. Intel plans to continue support and development for Altera’s ARM-based and power

management product lines.



Intel intends to fund the acquisition, which is expected to close within six to nine months, with a combination of cash from the balance sheet and debt.