Digi-Key president and COO hands over the reins

Digi-Key Electronics' long-time President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Larson, will hand over the reins to Dave Doherty, the company’s current Executive Vice President of Operations.

After a 39 year run, Larson will join Founder Ron Stordahl in a board-level role as Vice Chairman where he will serve as a company advisor.



Dave Doherty will fill Larson’s former role of President and COO, reporting to Ron Stordahl. The transition will be effective July 1, 2015.



“It’s certainly been an amazing ride,” commented Larson. “Over the past 39 years, I’ve enjoyed the daily challenge of adapting and improving our business to better serve our customers. By staying the course and focusing on the fundamentals, we just kept doing what we did best better and better each day. Looking forward, as the industry continues to evolve, Digi-Key is well positioned for the next stage and I’m extremely confident in the future of the company with Dave Doherty at the helm.”