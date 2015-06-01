© blotty dreamstime.com

TSMC to increase capacity threefold

By the end of 2016, TSMC, is aiming to have tripled its 16nm chip capacity.

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is ready to move its 16nm FinFET Plus processes to commercial production during the second half of 2015, according to a report in DigiTimes.



The company's total production capacity of its 16nm FinFET processes will at the end of 2016 be three times as big compared to a year earlier, the report continues.