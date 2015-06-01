© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

TDK expands plant in Zhuhai, China

TDK Corporation has opened a new production facility for EPCOS power capacitors at its Zhuhai FTZ plant in China. In doing so, TDK is expanding and consolidating its power capacitor production based in China.

Besides capacitors, TDK manufactures a range of EPCOS protection devices and temperature sensors at the plant – not just for the rapidly growing Chinese market, but also for global sales. The plant is located in the Free Trade Zone (FTZ) of this coastal city, which is close to Hong Kong.



The new production building with its floor space of 8000 square meters houses the production for three product groups: PEC, PFC and MKP capacitors. These components are used in industrial electronics applications, such as electric rail systems, high-voltage DC (HVDC) transmission systems, power factor correction (PFC) systems, and in industrial drives.

About 70 percent of the power capacitors produced in Zhuhai are destined for the Chinese market.



“Driven by extensive state investment in the infrastructure of the country, China is well on the way to becoming the world's largest market for power electronics,” says Dr. Werner Lohwasser, General Manager of TDK's Aluminum and Film Capacitors Business Group.



“With the help of our competent local workforce, we will be able to serve the large demand for power capacitors in China with products made in China.” This investment is moving TDK even closer to its customers in China, where it can provide technical support in their own language and considerably shorten delivery times of its products. “In this way we have made ourselves even more competitive in the world’s most attractive regional electronics market,” adds Lohwasser.