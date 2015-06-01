© baloncici dreamstime.com

u-blox opens office in Osaka

Swiss u-blox is expanding in Japan by opening a new Office in Osaka. The new office will provide local support for the company's M2M customers in the south of Japan

"Since the foundation of u-blox Japan eight years ago, we have supported the southern-central region including Osaka from Tokyo. With the continued expansion of the business in the Kansai region, we want to move closer to our customers", said Tesshu Naka, Country Manager of u-blox Japan.



The new office strengthens the position of u-blox in Japan and allows high-level support to automotive and industrial industries.