Infineon and Google to develop radar technology

Infineon Technologies is working together with Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group (ATAP) to develop a sensing solution.

Potential applications for the solution include wearables, internet of things and automotive applications. The companies have demonstrated its first implementations – which provide gesture recognition and presence detection capability – at the Google I/O Developers Conference in San Francisco.



It is based on Infineon’s 60GHz transceiver technology while integrating RF transceiver, antenna and control electronics in a single package. Infineon is working with the Google ATAP team on this radar-based sensor and provides solutions for wireless communications to other divisions at Google.