Business | May 29, 2015
Fingerprint Cards cooperates with Google
Swedish Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has cooperated with Google in the development of fingerprint sensor technology in the new Android platform, Android M.
One of the most significant new capabilities in the Android M release is the platform support for fingerprint sensors. This will enable app developers to take advantage of fingerprint sensors with compatible hardware for secure user verification, eliminating the need for PIN codes or passwords to identify and verify the user.
As part of the Android M release, Google will introduce a payment service “Android Pay”. Android Pay will also support fingerprint sensors for in-store and in-app purchases.
By providing prototype devices, based on touch fingerprint sensors FPC1020 and FPC1025, FPC has supported and collaborated with Google from development to integration of the fingerprint sensor capabilities into Android M.
Jörgen Lantto, President and Chief Executive Officer of FPC, comments: “We are currently seeing a rapid deployment of Android devices incorporating touch fingerprint sensors enabled by FPC’s broad portfolio of touch fingerprint sensors. By incorporating fingerprint sensor technology in Android M, Google is taking a major step with a more secure and convenient way for user identity verification. This will spur further innovation by app developers, improve usability of Android devices and accelerate market growth for fingerprint sensors. We are very pleased to have supported Google in their effort to develop and integrate fingerprint sensor capability in Android M. We commend Google for its vision and drive in taking this innovative step in creating an even stronger Android ecosystem.”
