© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

MediaTek will hire 2'000

MediaTek will be hiring some 2,000 extra workers in 2015.

The IC company will hire additional staff, Digitimes writes. MediaTek has set up 27 R&D centers worldwide and now the R&D staff is set to exceed 14,000 employees by the end of 2015.



This marks further expansion for the company that in the lastest IC Insights report was ranked as number 10 among the semiconductor-suppliers Q1 2015.