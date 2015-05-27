© kornwa dreamstime.com

M31 Technology in collaboration with Imagination

M31 Technology Corporation, a silicon intellectual property (IP) provider, has announced a collaboration with Imagination Technologies.

The companies will focus on low power technologies for the IoT, wearables and other applications where embedded computation along with integrated wireless communications are required to be powered for extended periods of time on a small coin cell battery.



M31 platforms includes standard cell libraries and memory compilers on embedded flash and ultra-low-power (ULP) process technologies.



Tony King-Smith, EVP marketing, Imagination, says:



“We are delighted to see a new differentiated company in our ecosystem of library partners. We work with partners like M31 to give customers the best possible choices for creating designs that are fully PPA optimized, and we’ve seen promising initial results in our work with M31.”



M31 has been investing in development and validation of different types of silicon IPs. Most IPs are targeted at advanced process technologies in various foundries.