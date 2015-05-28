© mablelo dreamstime.com

L-3 receives award for US Navy photonics mast program

L-3 Communications' electro-optics business, L-3 KEO, has been awarded a USD 48.7 million, competitively bid contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

L-3 will develop and build a new, slimmer version of its photonics mast for the Block 4 Low Profile Photonics Mast (LPPM) program for use on Virginia-class submarines.



Under the terms of the contract, L-3 KEO will perform engineering and design work for the lower-profile mast during the first year, with options to produce up to 29 photonics masts over a subsequent four-year period, as well as engineering services and provisioning item orders with a contract maximum ceiling value of USD 157 million.



“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with the U.S. Navy on the Block 4 LPPM program, which will significantly enhance Virginia-class submarines in deployments around the globe,” said Steve Kantor, president of L-3 Electronic Systems. “This is a great opportunity to build on our long-standing partnership with the Navy by delivering sophisticated imaging technologies to a valued customer with well-defined, mission-critical requirements.”