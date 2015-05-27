© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

America II adds six new franchise lines

America II Electronics has signed franchise distribution agreements with six new manufacturers.

The company has added Shenzhen KPD Electronics, Antistat, All Axis Machining, Crystal Clear Technology, Hitaltech, and Transcend Information to its global line card.



This follows a strong first quarter where America II saw significant growth in its franchise lines. The distributor has been strategic in its supply chain development efforts as it adds manufacturers, products and technologies to its line card. The company is on pace to reach its goal of signing 100 new franchise lines by year end.



“Going into 2015, America II was focused on offering more complete solutions to the market,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “Across the world, we’re seeing an uptick in business as customers have been taking advantage of our new offerings. We’re committed to helping our customers evolve, innovate and elevate their designs with high-quality, cost-effective components. The expansion of our line card allows America II to offer major benefits to OEMs looking to take advantage of key opportunities, such as the explosion in connected IoT devices. We’re merging the reliability that scheduled business requires with the flexibility that only America II can provide. Moving forward, America II has strong momentum to continue growing its business throughout 2015.”