Future extends Cypress franchise to include Spansion products

Future Electronics' distribution agreement with Cypress Semiconductor has been extended to include Spansion products, following the merger of Cypress and Spansion.

The merger of the two companies enables Future Electronics, a long time distributor for Cypress, to expand its product offering in specialised memories and embedded processing.



“We value our long term successful business partnership with Cypress, and are thrilled to now be positioned better than ever in offering our customers a broadened portfolio of Memory and Microcontroller products” said Karim Yasmine, Corporate Vice President for Future Electronics.



“Future has served as a trusted distribution partner in bringing Cypress solutions to the mass market, and with our merger with Spansion, we are increasing their cross-selling power with a robust flash memory portfolio, along with high-performance MCUs and analog products,” said Kamal Haddad, Senior Director Global Channel Sales for Cypress Semiconductor