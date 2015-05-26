© ginasanders dreamstime.com

Daimler and Qualcomm team up on connected car technologies

Qualcomm Technologies and Daimler AG have entered into a strategic collaboration focused on connected car technologies.

In the first phase of the collaboration, the companies will focus on mobile technologies that aims to enhance in-car experiences and vehicle performance. Technologies such as 3G/4G connectivity, wireless charging technology for in-vehicle use and implementation of the Qualcomm Halo Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) technology.



Qualcomm Technologies is collaborating with Daimler on its Wireless Power Transfer 2.0 high performance program for electric vehicles.



“It’s important that we remain on the cutting edge of technology and continue to deliver unparalleled experiences to our customers,” says Prof. Dr. Thomas Weber, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development. “With this in mind, we are eager to jointly explore possible fields of future cooperation with an internationally leading tech firm like Qualcomm.”



“Our work with Daimler AG is a natural extension of the sponsorship we have with the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One team as our work in motorsports cultivates the innovation and advancements seen in the auto space,” said Derek Aberle, president of Qualcomm Incorporated. “The automobile has become a mobile platform and an extension of always-on connectivity, and as such, we’re utilizing our expertise as the leader in mobile technology to deliver in-car experiences comparable to the ease and convenience of smartphones.”