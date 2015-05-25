© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

HMS receives a EUR 1.4 million order

HMS Networks AB receives a EUR 1.4 million order for Ethernet Powerlink technology used in electrical drive systems.

HMS received a major order from a European automation device manufacturer in order to deliver Industrial Ethernet communication based on Ethernet Powerlink technology for AC drives. The total volume of this contract is approx. EUR 1.4 million over a three years period and consist of hardware shipments and software development.



"Ethernet Powerlink networks becomes more and more popular in the European market and is today a strong technology mainly in the machine building market. Powerlink and other industrial networks are growing in importance when connecting machines and devices to get better performance and flexibility in today's manufacturing, strongly supported by trends such as Industrie 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things. With the best in class and leading Anybus technology from HMS we enable these trends already today for our customers." Says Thilo Doering, Sales Director Central Europe, Germany.