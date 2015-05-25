© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Fingerprint Cards CEO steps down

Johan Carlström steps down and acting CEO Jörgen Lantto has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC).

Johan Carlström has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to step down as Chief Executive Officer of Fingerprint Cards AB in order to focus on business development within the company. The Board has appointed Jörgen Lantto CEO of the company. Jörgen Lantto, who was recruited to FPC as Chief Technology Officer in December 2012, has been the acting CEO of the company since September 2014.



“I have decided to step down as CEO and instead concentrate on business development in the company’s future growth areas. I want to thank the Board of Directors for their confidence in me and the huge privilege of leading FPC in the amazing development seen in recent years and which I am convinced will continue in the years ahead. I have complete confidence in the competent team that will now lead FPC and I am certain that we are now seeing only the dawn of a new Swedish global company. I hope that my departure will have the positive impact that the stock market will henceforth focus its interest more on the company’s world-leading technology, unique products and continued market successes,” says Johan Carlström.