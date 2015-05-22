© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Wacker expands technical center in Moscow

Munich-based chemicals group Wacker has expanded its technical center in Moscow, Russia.

The facility will serve as a test lab for silicone elastomers and ready-to-use silicone compounds and will cater to the energy, electrical and automotive industries. This investment aims at further enhancing services to key customers in Russia and Eastern Europe and spurring Wacker’s silicone business in the region.



The lab is located south of downtown Moscow, right next to the technical center, which has supported customers of polymeric binders for construction and dry-mortar applications since 2003. The new lab is entirely geared to silicones customers. It will formulate and test high- and room-temperature-curing silicone rubber and ready-to-use silicone compounds.



“The silicones lab makes it possible for us to adapt our products to customer needs and local industry requirements,” said Dr. Christian Hartel, head of Wacker Silicones, during the official opening ceremony. “Providing quicker and more flexible support to key industries such as the cable, energy, and automotive industries will strengthen our position as one of the leading silicones manufacturers in the region and provide a basis for future growth.”