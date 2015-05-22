© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

Thinfilm to participate in research consortium on printed electronics

Thin Film Electronics has been selected by the European Commission to participate in a group research and innovation initiative focused on the advancement of printed electronics technology.

Based on its participation, Thinfilm will receive EUR 444'000 from the European Union's "Horizon 2020" research and innovation program.



Formally known as ATLASS – Advanced high-resolution printing of organic Transistors for Large Area Smart Surfaces – the project will involve a number of collaboration partners working in concert to address materials, cost, scale and performance drivers in high-resolution print technologies. The program is led by Merck Chemicals LTD and, in addition to Thinfilm, involves a number of other leading organizations, including CEA, VTT and Joanneum Research.



"Thinfilm is pleased to have been selected as a key contributor for this important project," said Davor Sutija, Thinfilm's chief executive officer. "We're excited to collaborate with Merck Chemicals LTD and other industry leaders and look forward to helping drive the program's success. We thank the European Commission for this valuable opportunity."