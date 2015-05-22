© gleighly dreamstime.com

TSMC to supply fingerprint sensors for next iPhone

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will reportedly manufacture fingerprint sensor for the next generation iPhones.

The manufacturing will take place at TSMC's 12-inch wafer fabs using 65nm process technology, according to a report in DigiTimes citing industry sources.



The fingerprint sensors used in the existing iPhone models are manufactured using TSMC's 0.18-micron process. And orders for the sensors used in these models demand 30'000-50'000 8-inch wafers a month, the sources told DigiTimes.