ST and ARM cultivate future engineering talent in China

STMicroelectronics and ARM have created an innovation lab initiative to promote the ARM mbed and STM32 technologies in China.

The collaboration aims to develop and expand the Chinese engineering community targeting global Internet-of-Things (IoT) opportunities.



Eighteen polytechnic universities across China have already joined the program, which is also supported by the Association of Fundamental Computing Education in Chinese Universities. The program will offer teaching materials to support embedded system courses based on STM32-based development boards, ARM mbed-enabled embedded system designs and ARM Keil MDK development tools. Over the next five years, the program aims to establish 200 innovation labs across graduate schools, universities, and professional institutions.



“With the increasingly dynamic electronics industry, teaching-materials preparation that addresses the latest technologies is one of the biggest challenges for teachers,” said Prof. Bao Jie, Association of Fundamental Computing Education in Chinese Universities. “Leveraging industry advancements such as the ARM mbed and ST STM32 Microcontroller platforms, the innovation labs can really help teachers to develop young talented people by giving them solid theoretical knowledge, great practical skills, and a sense of design and creativity.”