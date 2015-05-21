© creasencesro dreamstime.com

ams continues its Japan market expansion

Provider of high performance sensors and analog ICs, ams AG, has established a new Sensor Solutions Design Center in Tokyo, Japan.

This is ams first design center in Japan and the thirteenth design center globally. The new Sensor Solutions Design Center will focus on high performance sensor solutions and analog IC designs for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, automotive markets.



“The new ams design center marks a milestone for ams and will allow us to provide even better service to our customers,” said Keiichi Iwamoto, ams Japan Country Manager. “It underlines the efforts we are making to invest and strengthen our presence in Japan, an important market for ams sensor solutions and ASIC designs.”



“Japan has an excellent university infrastructure and tradition of producing high quality design engineers. With the opening of the new Sensor Solutions Design Center, highly skilled Japanese engineers will have the opportunity to work at ams and support the growing need for sensor solutions and sensor interface ICs in all ams served market segments,” said Thomas Stockmeier, Chief Operating Officer of ams. “ams has already established cooperative student programs with Japanese universities that have strong reputations in engineering and technology such as Todai University, Waseda and Shuto University.



The new design center will locate both ams Japan sales force and the new design center team. It is fully operational since April, 2015 and is initially staffed with 9 engineers, while 12 people in sales.