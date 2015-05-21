© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

RS and Allied sign global agreement with HellermannTyton

RS Components and Allied Electronics have signed a global distribution agreement with HellermannTyton, a manufacturer of cable management products for fastening, fixing, identifying and protecting cables and their connecting components.

The agreement represents a consolidation of the relationship between the companies and extends the scope of the existing agreement in the EMEA and US regions to include the Asia-Pacific markets.



"RS and Allied are key distribution partners for us in Europe and the US, and this new global agreement enables us to extend and deepen our collaborative efforts to meet rising customer demands for cable management products and grow our respective revenues worldwide," said Marc Ortmann, Market Manager Distribution at HellermannTyton.



"HellermannTyton is a strategic supplier for cable accessories, which is a major technology and product area demanded by our customer base," said Valerie Ramon, Global Head of Electrical, Test & Measurement products at RS Components. "Extending our cooperation with HellermannTyton to a global level will enable even stronger growth for our companies in the months and years ahead."