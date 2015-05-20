© vladek dreamstime.com

Aixtron receives multiple tool order for AIX R6

Aixtronhas received a multiple tool order for its new AIX R6 MOCVD system. The systems were ordered in the second quarter 2015 while shipments will continue until 2016.

The customer’s decision to purchase the AIX R6 Close Coupled Showerheadsystem for volume production is based on the positive experience with Aixtron’s Close Coupled Showerhead R&D tool.



Dr. Bernd Schulte, Executive Vice President and COO of Aixtron SE, says: “The AIX R6 has been developed with a strong focus on customer production needs and therefore, excels through outstanding material efficiency and intrinsic deposition uniformity. In addition to cost advantages, the AIX R6 also convinces with more automation, increased reliability and improved process control for excellent reproducibility and yield. Thus, the AIX R6 effectively contributes to our customers’ business success.”