Molex acquires Irish ProTek Medical

Interconnect solutions provider, Molex Incorporated is acquiring ProTek Medical Ltd. A company specialised in supplying custom solutions for medical device manufacturers in the medical industry.

“This strategic acquisition broadens the scope of our integrated medical solution offerings and significantly strengthens our medical device design, manufacturing, and test capabilities,” according to Tim Ruff, senior vice president of business development and corporate strategy, Molex. “ProTek Medical Ltd. excels in cleanroom injection molding and assembly, has an extensive metrology lab, and the quality and regulatory expertise that is critical to global medical device manufacturers.”



ProTek Medical Ltd. will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Molex Ireland Holdings, B.V. The company's portfolio include cardiac rhythm management components, infusion finished devices, and vascular delivery devices. This acquisition also expands the Molex medical footprint to Ireland, which has a large concentration of successful medical device companies.



“The acquisition presents new opportunities to achieve faster growth by expanding into new regions and healthcare market segments,” added Frank Boyle, founder and CEO, ProTek Medical Ltd. “Our customers will benefit from the unique capabilities, electromechanical technologies and global supply chain that Molex offers. We will now have the ability to easily scale to serve high mix, low and high volume production requirements to SME and large medical device OEM customers worldwide.”