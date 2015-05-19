This could leave rings on the water

© mopic _dreamstime.com

Avago Technologies is reportedly looking to acquire some of its competition and has reached out to companies including Xilinx, Renesas Electronics and Maxim Integrated Products.

The company is apparently working with investment banks and could dish out as much as USD 10 billion – or more – on a potential takeover, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Avago has also said to have talked to private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP about a cooperation in a potential acquisition.



However, according to the sources none of the approaches have led to any discussions, the report continues.



Maxim, Xilinx – as well as Silver Lake – declined to comment on the information. Avago and Renesas has not yet responded, the report concludes.