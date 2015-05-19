© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com Components | May 19, 2015
Cypress proposes to acquire ISSI
Cypress Semiconductor Corp. has sent a letter to the Board of Directors of Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI), proposing to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the company.
In the letter, Cypress president and Chief Executive Officer, T.J. Rodgers, proposes to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (“ISSI”) for USD 19.75 per share in cash.
He continues to explain that the board of directors of Cypress has approved the proposal, and argues that it is superior to the USD 19.25 per share sale price ISSI agreed to in the Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into with the “Consortium” on March 12, 2015 (the “Consortium Merger Agreement”).
“We have a full team, including financial and legal advisors, dedicated to the evaluation of ISSI and have conducted a thorough review of ISSI’s business and operations based on publicly available information. In order to finalize a transaction, we would need to complete customary confirmatory due diligence, which we would expect to complete expeditiously given our extensive knowledge of the industry. Please provide us with a draft of an Acceptable Confidentiality Agreement (as defined in the Consortium Merger Agreement) as soon as possible so we can start this work. Cypress and its financial and legal advisors are ready to engage in discussions regarding our proposal immediately,” T.J. Rodgers writes in the letter.
Any transaction between Cypress and ISSI will be subject to approval by our board of directors and the execution by Cypress of acceptable definitive agreements.
“We would have preferred to participate in your sale process, but were not contacted. As such, we are submitting this proposal in accordance with the Consortium Merger Agreement. In light of the circumstances, we are simultaneously releasing this letter to the public as we believe that it is in the best interest of ISSI and its shareholders to have full information regarding our proposal,” the letter continues.
He continues to explain that the board of directors of Cypress has approved the proposal, and argues that it is superior to the USD 19.25 per share sale price ISSI agreed to in the Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into with the “Consortium” on March 12, 2015 (the “Consortium Merger Agreement”).
“We have a full team, including financial and legal advisors, dedicated to the evaluation of ISSI and have conducted a thorough review of ISSI’s business and operations based on publicly available information. In order to finalize a transaction, we would need to complete customary confirmatory due diligence, which we would expect to complete expeditiously given our extensive knowledge of the industry. Please provide us with a draft of an Acceptable Confidentiality Agreement (as defined in the Consortium Merger Agreement) as soon as possible so we can start this work. Cypress and its financial and legal advisors are ready to engage in discussions regarding our proposal immediately,” T.J. Rodgers writes in the letter.
Any transaction between Cypress and ISSI will be subject to approval by our board of directors and the execution by Cypress of acceptable definitive agreements.
“We would have preferred to participate in your sale process, but were not contacted. As such, we are submitting this proposal in accordance with the Consortium Merger Agreement. In light of the circumstances, we are simultaneously releasing this letter to the public as we believe that it is in the best interest of ISSI and its shareholders to have full information regarding our proposal,” the letter continues.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments