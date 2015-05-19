© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Vtion Wireless Technology's CTO resigns

He Zhihong, the Chief Technology Officer of Vtion Wireless Technology AG, a supplier of wireless data solutions for mobile computing in China, has resigned from office effective by 16 May 2015.

The resignation is to avoid conflicts of interest related to his role in the former subsidiary Vtion Anzhuo, which was divested from the Vtion Group in March 2015. The personnel decision has been taken consensually by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board.



Both boards decided that there is no need to appoint a successor of Mr. Zhihong. His responsibilities will be taken over by two of the remaining four members of the Management Board and the operational duties are assumed by the Chief Technology Officers of the Company's subsidiaries Vtion Information and Vtion Software.



On 23 March 2015, Vtion AG had decided to sell the whole equity stake of its subsidiary Vtion Anzhou to the management team via a management buyout. Among them is Mr. He Zhihong who now is responsible for the company offering software-related business services.