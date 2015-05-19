© andreypopov dreamstime.com

BSE ships first test handlers from new facility

Boston Semi Equipment's semiconductor device handler business has shipped the first systems to customers from its new facility.

BSE's test handler business will continue the development of the company's line of gravity feed handlers in the new location, while also expanding into other handling technologies and developing custom automation solutions for customers.



"Having our test handler business fully up and running in our Massachusetts facility is an important milestone for the company," stated Bryan Banish, Boston Semi Equipment President and CEO. "We are now developing and shipping gravity feed handlers under the Boston Semi Equipment name from the Massachusetts operation. Our team of locally based design engineers and technical staff are working on enhancements to our existing systems and implementing our roadmap for new systems to expand our line of device handling solutions."