© rasa messina francesca dreamstime.com

Intel resumes talks with Altera

The two companies have reportedly gone back to discussing a potential USD 13 billion buyout. Previous negotiations came to a halt a few weeks ago.

Intel – the much, much bigger player of the two – has previously expressed intentions to expand into new markets. The PC industry is not what it used to be and the Tech-giant needs new growth areas.



Undisclosed sources – with direct knowledge of the talks – indicated that the negotiations are back on, writes The New York Post.