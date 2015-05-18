© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Julian Cotes heads Altia's northern business

As part of its business expansion, Altia has named Julian Coates, Business Manager for the UK, Ireland and Nordic group of countries.

Stephan Haefele, Altia’s European Director of Sales commented, "In light of the company's rapid growth of GUI development business and partnerships in Europe, we have decided to expand our support for the Northern European region. I am delighted to welcome Julian to the team. He brings over three decades of electronics industry experience to Altia that I am sure will be appreciated by our customers."



Julian Coates added, “I am glad for the opportunity to be part of Altia’s next phase of business development. I am sure that we will be able to contribute to many innovative GUI development projects in the region."