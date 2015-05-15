© mopic _dreamstime.com

TSMC to manufacture SSD controller chips for Apple

TSMC – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company – has reportedly been awarded SSD controller chip orders from American tech-giant Apple.

Besides landing the orders from Apple, TSMC also received orders from Marvell Technology and Phison Electronics, according to a report in Digi-Times citing industry sources.



The contracts would increase TSMC's market share against competitors United Microelectronics Corporation and Globalfoundries in the segment, said the sources told Digi-Times.