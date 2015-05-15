© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

New faces at Conrad’s top management

From May 1, 2015 onwards, Holger Ruban (CEO), Ralph Goedecke (IT & Internet) and Bernhard Bach (Finance) will form the new Conrad Board of Directors.

Jörn Werner, the current CEO, will leave the company. Fellow executive Bernhard Bach will retire at the end of the year – his successor has already been appointed. However, upon her current employer’s request, her name will be kept confidential until she joins Conrad BoD.



Jörn Werner was appointed Conrad CEO as a result of Werner Conrad taking over the role of Chairman of the Administrative Board in early 2012. Werner was the first external CEO in the company’s 90 years of history. “Jörn Werner joined at a very crucial time. And turned out to be the perfect man for the job,” explains Conrad. “He guided our company along the way to what it is today: a globally operating multi-channel retailer centred around eCommerce“. Werner returns the compliment: “I am very proud of what we’ve all been able to achieve at Conrad over the past years. And I really enjoyed working with everyone.“



Unlike his predecessor, the new CEO is from the company's own ranks: until now, Holger Ruban (44) has been responsible for Conrad Holdings‘ global business operations. Later this year, Bernhard Bach who retires from business will be succeeded by a female executive director, thus ensuring DoB continuity.



“I am looking forward to welcoming our new female director to the board,“ says Werner Conrad, who also recruited 27-year old Lea-Sophie Cramer, CEO of Sonoma Internet GmbH, to the company’s administrative board.



The newly appointed managing directors Klaus Mittermayr and James Bell who will look after Conrad Holdings’ global business operations with effect from May 1, 2015, are also hired from within the company.



“We are a globally trading family-owned business that supplies a huge range of products, and does not rely on external capital sourcing. Means, we feel adequately prepared for the challenges of the Digital Age,” explains Werner Conrad, Chairman of the Administrative Board. “First and foremost, however, it’s the dedication and commitment of our employees that really makes a difference.”