Medovex partners with Hill-Rom for U.S. market

Medovex Corp., a developer of medical technology products, has entered into an exclusive U.S. marketing agreement with Hill-Rom. The agreement covers the exclusive marketing of Medovex's Streamline IV Suspense System IV.

The announcement comes on the heels of the recent news that Medovex closed the acquisition of Streamline, Inc., a Minneapolis, Minnesota based medical technology company.



Jarrett Gorlin, CEO of Medovex, stated, "We are excited to form this partnership with Hill-Rom. ISS is an ideal fit as part of mobility and safe patient handling protocols because it was designed as a solution to help mobilize patients as early and as efficiently as possible in the recovery process."