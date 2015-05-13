© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Danish production moves to China

50 jobs will disappear from Danish phone manufacturer Spectralink as production goes to China.

At the year end, Spectralink will move production from Danish Horsens to China. 50 jobs will be cut, according to local paper Horsens Folkeblad.



The company was founded already back in 1892 as Emil Møllers Telefonfabrik. Numerous owners have followed, including Alcatel. The focus in later years has has been to produce wireless communication.



“We now have far fewer types of products than before, and the plan is to reduce further. Therefore, it makes sense to move the last production to China,” says Karsten Omann, global production and service director.



The development department and a number of administrative functions will be what is left in Horsens.