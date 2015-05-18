© samsung

NXP Secure Element adopted by Samsung Galaxy S6

NXP's secure element, SmartMX (P61) has been selected for Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S6, in China, for mobile payment solutions.

“China, as the world’s largest smartphone market, is a key region for our technology,” said Jeff Miles, vice president of payments, NXP Semiconductors. “The NXP secure element, the only common criteria certified EAL6+ product for mobile applications, provides the highest level of data protection and encryption to end users, payment issuers, and smartphone manufacturers.”