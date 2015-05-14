© bourns Components | May 14, 2015
Bourns Automotive moves to Taufkirchen/Munich
Bourns' German automotive division operations have moved to Taufkirchen/Munich, Germany.
The 2,800 square meter building just outside of Munich houses the automotive group's more than 60 engineering, program management and administrative personnel as well as the company's new R&D laboratories and prototype and tool shop.
"Our automotive business has expanded dramatically over the last five years. To match increased demand, we have likewise expanded all of Bourns' automotive manufacturing plants. This new facility in Taufkirchen gives us space to grow our engineering efforts in Europe allowing Bourns to satisfy both current and future business needs," said Erik Meijer, Bourns, Inc. President and COO.
"As a leading worldwide supplier of automotive position, torque and speed sensors, Bourns realized the need for a new facility in close proximity to a major airport enabling us to better support our customers and partners. The new building fits our needs perfectly with room to grow. In fact, we have already received positive feedback about our move from several business associates," said Jeff Pyle, Vice President and General Manager of the Bourns Automotive Division.
