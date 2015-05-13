© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

A change of name – Cencorp is now Valoe

PV technology solutions provider, Cencorp, will change its trading name to Valoe Oyj (English Valoe Corporation, Swedish Valoe Abp).

The company’s new trade name Valoe Corporation was adopted at the extraordinary general meeting held 29 April 2015, and was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 13 May 2015.