SUSS MicroTec sees Q1 profit slip

SUSS MicroTec, a supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, saw sales of EUR 26.9 million during the first quarter of the 2015 fiscal year today.

Order intake in the first three months 2015 came in at EUR 28.5 million, which was within the company's guidance of EUR 25 – 35 million and 14 percent above the previous year.



Sales amounted to EUR 26.9 million, down sequentially and below the first quarter 2014 amount of EUR 39.0 million.



Besides seasonal effects the main reason for the reported moderate sales level in Q1 2015 was the high sales level in Q4 2014, according to the company. The Order backlog amounted to EUR 78.8 million (previous year: EUR 71.4 million).



Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at EUR -2.2 million (previous year: EUR 1.5 million). Earnings after taxes (EAT) amounted to EUR -2.5 million, compared to EUR 1.1 million in the previous year.