AAC boosts position as an RF solutions provider with acquisition

AAC Technologies Holdings a provider of miniature technologies solutions, has completed the its acquisition of WiSpry, Inc.

WiSpry is a provider of high-performance tunable radio frequency (“RF”) semiconductor products for the wireless industry and a pioneer of RF MEMS solutions, with products relating to antenna tuning and filters for mobile devices.



WiSpry will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AAC Technologies and will continue the development of their performance RF MEMS enabled products.



“With the continued growth of LTE-A and a demand for ever better performing mobile devices, WiSpry’s tunable RF products will be critical to meet mobile operators’ performance requirements,” said Jack Duan, COO at AAC Technologies. “The deep knowledge and market experience of the WiSpry team is world class and unique. When combined with AAC Technologies’ extensive R&D and OEM relationships, we believe we will be able to provide market-leading integrated tunable antenna solutions to meet and exceed the toughest performance challenges.”